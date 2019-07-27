La Autoridad de Energía Eléctrica (AEE) reportó hoy una falla en el Alimentador 6301-02 en Maricao.
Algunos de los sectores afectados están ubicados en Rio hondo, Gurabo, Manatí, Aguadilla y Maricao.
“Personal técnico atiende evento reportado con disparo de línea 200 que dejó fuera de servicio la Subestación 4501-00 (SALINAS URBANO) y los Alimentadores 4504-00 (BO. LAPAS) y 4502-01 (SALINAS RURAL). Se trabaja para restablecer el servicio lo antes posible”, expresó la corporación pública a través de su Twitter.
Pendientes a EL VOCERO para más detalles.
cuando suban el pan ya no va a haber nadie que trepe postes
