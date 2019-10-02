El Pacific Tsunami Warning Center publicó un video animación mostrando los sismos registrados en el Caribe desde el año 1918 hasta septiembre de 2019.
El Centro hace énfasis en que a medida que pasa el tiempo, la animación avanza pues gracias a instrumentos y nuevas tecnologías la ciencia de la sismología puede detectar terremotos cada vez más pequeños.
Según expresó el Pacific TWC en YouTube el terremoto 6.0 que ocurrió cerca de Puerto Rico el 24 de septiembre de 2019, fue el mayor terremoto que azotó el territorio de EE.UU. en cinco años.
EL Pacific Tsunami Warning Center es uno de los dos centros de alerta de tsunami que opera NOAA en los Estados Unidos.
