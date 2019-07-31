El Servicio Nacional de Meteorología (NWS) emitió esta noche un aviso de inundaciones repentinas para varios municipios de la Isla.
Los municipios bajo el aviso son Humacao, Fajardo, Naguabo y Ceiba hasta las 10:00 de la noche.
Flash Flood Warning | Aviso de Inundaciones Repentinas. Until | Hasta… 10:00 PM AST JUL 31. #prwx pic.twitter.com/ORjQ5JvG4o— NWS San Juan (@NWSSanJuan) July 31, 2019
El aviso incluye lluvias torrenciales, vientos en exceso de 30 millas por hora y rayos frecuentes.
Mientras, una advertencia de inundaciones para Vieques está en efecto hasta las 9:30 de la noche.
