El Servicio Nacional de Meteorología (NWS) emitió una advertencia de inundaciones para tres municipios del área oeste de la Isla.
La advertencia para Añasco, Moca y Aguada estará vigente hasta las 7:00 p.m.
Jul 26 4:01 PM - Añasco, Moca, Aguada. Flood Advisory until 7 PM. Advertencia de inundaciones hasta las 7 PM. #prwx pic.twitter.com/49YjauyKXq— NWS San Juan (@NWSSanJuan) July 26, 2019
Se esperan lluvias moderadas a fuertes, ráfagas de viento, aumento súbito a lo largo de los ríos y rayos.
