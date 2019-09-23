El Bosque Nacional El Yunque cerrará temporeramente a partir del mediodía de hoy -o más temprano si es necesario- debido al paso de la tormenta tropical Karen.
El cierre incluye todas las instalaciones recreativas, administrativas y el Portalito HUB: Palmer. El Servicio Forestal estará monitoreando las condiciones del estado del tiempo.
Se indicó que se comunicará la fecha de reapertura, una vez se evalúen las condiciones del Bosque y se confirme la seguridad del público.
Se exhorta al público a que se mantenga pendiente a los anuncios en Twitter, Facebook@ ElYunqueNF y la página web: www.fs.usda.gov/elyunque .
Adelantaron los cupones?
