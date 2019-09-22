El Bosque Nacional El Yunque informó en la noche de hoy el cierre temporero desde el mediodía de mañana, lunes 23 de septiembre, ante el paso de la tormenta tropical Karen por la Isla.
En un comunicado se informó que luego del paso del sistema, el Servicio Forestal realizará una evaluación de las condiciones y anunciará cuándo es seguro reabrir el bosque.
Detalló que este cierre incluye todas las áreas recreativas del bosque, las facilidades administrativas y El Portalito HUB en Palmer.
