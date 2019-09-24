65 de infantería inundaciones
Inter News Service (INS)

Las lluvias provocadas por la tormenta tropical Karen, que afecta a Puerto Rico, han dejado varias vías intransitables, informó la Policía.

Las precipitaciones han producido inundaciones en la avenida 65 de Infantería, que esta parcialmente cortada a la altura de la entrada de Buen Consejo.

También se encuentra inundada la calle De Diego, debajo del puente del expreso De Diego, en Puerto Nuevo.

Igualmente, el expreso PR-22, a la altura de la cárcel federal está inundándose, lo mismo que los carriles laterales de la PR-52.

