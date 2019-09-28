El Departamento de Recursos Naturales (DRNA), informó que tres playas no pasaron el muestreo y no se encuentran aptas para bañistas por exceder el parámetro de Enterococos, que debe estar en o menos de 70 colonias.
Guayanes en Yabucoa, Tropical Beach en Naguabo y Mojacasabe en Cabo Rojo, no pasaron el muestreo del pasado lunes, 23 de septiembre.
Las playas antes mencionadas son parte del Programa de Playas del DRNA.
(1) Comentarios
Playas titicacas de la Colonia chatarra.
