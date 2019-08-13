Colorina Makeup Studio anunció el lanzamiento oficial de su nueva colección de sombras y labiales inspirados en Puerto Rico. Esta colección consta de 6 paletas de sombras y 12 colores de labiales. Estará disponible para la venta exclusivamente en todos los Walmart de Puerto Rico.
El evento se estará llevando a cabo el próximo 20 de agosto de 2019 de 5:00 de la tarde a 9:00 de la noche en el Restaurante IL Nuovo Mercato ubicado en FC 301 3rd Floor 1000 Mall of San Juan Blvd. San Juan.
La actividad contará con la presencia de maquillistas, bloggers e influencers de la industria de la belleza.
(0) Comentarios
