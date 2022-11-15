God Of War Ragnarök, Elden Ring y Horizon Forbidden West lideran las nominaciones a los Game Awards 2022
>The Game Awards

El evento aclamado como "los Óscar del mundo de los videojuegos" por New York Times, The Game Awards, ha revelado a sus nominados para este año 2022. Una impresionante lista de nominados, que incluye 108 juegos, individuos, equipos y diferentes eventos que abarcan una gran variedad de géneros y plataformas, destaca a los juegos, los estudios y los creativos más vanguardistas que impulsaron la industria de los videojuegos durante este año.

The Game Awards es uno de los mayores eventos del año que reúne a creadores de videojuegos, atletas de esports, influencers y fanáticos, en una noche de premios, estrenos mundiales exclusivos y hasta actuaciones musicales para celebrar lo mejor de la industria y adelantar lo que está por venir.

Este próximo diciembre, seis juegos se enfrentarán por el título del Juego del Año, y los nominados a ello son: A Plague Tale: Requiem, Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarök, Horizon Forbidden West, Stray y Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Con el auge que ha surgido en los últimos tiempos, este año se introduce una nueva categoría que celebra los proyectos adaptados e inspirados en videojuegos. Entre los nominados a Mejor Adaptación se encuentran 3 series de Netflix: Arcane: ¡League of Legends, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, The Cuphead Show!; y dos películas teatrales: Sonic the Hedgehog 2 y Uncharted.

La empresa Sony Interactive Entertainment, cuenta con 20 nominaciones en todo su portafolio de juegos, seguido de Annapurna Interactive y Nintendo, con 11 nominaciones cada una, mientras que Bandai Namco Entertainment cuenta con ocho nominaciones, y Riot Games, con sies nominaciones.

Para esta novena edición de celebración mundial en la industria de los videojuegos, The Game Awards 2022, estará transmitiendo en vivo de forma gratuita por más de 40 plataformas de streaming, como YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Steam, Facebook, TikTok Live y, por primera vez en Instagram Live.

Como novedad, los fans podrán participar en The Game Awards a través del servidor oficial de Discord, el cual ofrecerá juegos interactivos, eventos exclusivos y la posibilidad de votar por los nominados en las semanas previas a la actividad. También, podrán unirse a la transmisión en directo del 8 de diciembre para ver la entrega de los premios y reaccionar a los ganadores en tiempo real.

Los fanáticos tendrán hasta el 7 de diciembre para votar en todas las categorías a través de la página oficial www.thegameawards.com y el servidor oficial de Discord para The Game Awards.

NOMINADOS

JUEGO DEL AÑO

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE JUEGO

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Stray

MEJOR NARRATIVA

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN ARTÍSTICA

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Scorn

Stray

MEJOR PARTITURA Y MÚSICA

Olivier Deriviere, A Plague Tale: Requiem

Tsukasa Saitoh, Elden Ring

Bear McCreary, God of War Ragnarök

Two Feathers, Metal: Hellsinger

Yasunori Mitsuda, Xenoblade Chronicles 3

MEJOR DISEÑO DE AUDIO

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN

Ashly Burch, Horizon Forbidden West

Charlotte McBurney, A Plague Tale: Requiem

Christopher Judge, God of War Ragnarök

Manon Gage, Immortality

Sunny Suljic, God of War Ragnarök

JUEGOS DE IMPACTO

A Memoir Blue

As Dusk Falls

Citizen Sleeper

Endling - Extinction is Forever

Hindsight

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

MEJOR JUEGO EN CURSO

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

FINAL FANTASY XIV

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

MEJOR INDIE

Cult of the Lamb

Neon White

Sifu

Stray

TUNIC

MEJOR DEBUT INDIE

Neon White

NORCO

Stray

TUNIC

Vampire Survivors

MEJOR APOYO DE LA COMUNIDAD, PRESENTADO POR DISCORD

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

FINAL FANTASY XIV

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

MEJOR JUEGO MOBILE

Apex Legends Mobile

Diablo Immortal

Genshin Impact

MARVEL SNAP

Tower of Fantasy

MEJOR VR/AR

After the Fall

Among Us VR

BONELAB

Moss: Book II

Red Matter 2

MEJOR ACCIÓN

Bayonetta 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Neon White

Sifu

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

MEJOR ACCIÓN/AVENTURA

A Plague Tale: Requiem

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

TUNIC

MEJOR JUEGO DE ROL

Elden Ring

Live a Live

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Triangle Strategy

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

MEJOR LUCHA

DNF Duel (Arc System Works/EIGHTING/NEOPLE/NEXON)

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R

The King of Fighters XV

MultiVersus

Sifu

MEJOR JUEGO FAMILIAR

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Nintendo Switch Sports

Splatoon 3

MEJOR SIM/ESTRATEGIA

Dune: Spice Wars

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Total War: WARHAMMER III

Two Point Campus

Victoria 3

MEJOR DEPORTE/CARRERA

F1 22

FIFA 23

NBA 2K23

Gran Turismo 7

OlliOlli World

MEJOR MULTIJUGADOR

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

MultiVersus

Overwatch 2

Splatoon 3

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

MÁS ESPERADOS

FINAL FANTASY XVI

Hogwarts Legacy

Resident Evil 4

Starfield

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

CREADOR DE CONTENIDO DEL AÑO

Karl Jacobs

Ludwig

Nibellion

Nobru

QTCinderella

MEJOR ADAPTACIÓN

Arcane: League of Legends

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

The Cuphead Show!

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Uncharted

INNOVACIÓN EN ACCESIBILIDAD

As Dusk Falls

God of War Ragnarök

Return to Monkey Island

The Last Of Us Part I

The Quarry

MEJOR JUEGO DE ESPORTS

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

DOTA 2

League of Legends

Rocket League

VALORANT

MEJOR ATLETA DE ESPORTS

Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon (Gen.G, LOL)

Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok (T1, LOL)

Finn "karrigan" Andersen ( (FaZe Clan - CS:GO)

Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)

Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant)

MEJOR EQUIPO DE ESPORTS

DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends)

FaZe Clan (CS:GO)

Gen.G (League of Legends)

LA Thieves (Call of Duty)

LOUD (Valorant)

MEJOR ENTRENADOR DE ESPORTS

Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)

Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi (LOUD, VALORANT)

Erik “d00mbr0s” Sandgren (FPX, VALORANT)

Robert "RobbaN" Dahlström (FaZe Clan, CS:GO)

Go "Score" Dong-bin (Gen.G, LOL)

MEJOR EVENTO DE ESPORTS

EVO 2022

2022 League of Legends World Championship

PGL Major Antwerp 2022

The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational

VALORANT Champions 2022

