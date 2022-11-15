God Of War Ragnarök, Elden Ring y Horizon Forbidden West lideran las nominaciones a los Game Awards 2022

El evento aclamado como "los Óscar del mundo de los videojuegos" por New York Times, The Game Awards, ha revelado a sus nominados para este año 2022. Una impresionante lista de nominados, que incluye 108 juegos, individuos, equipos y diferentes eventos que abarcan una gran variedad de géneros y plataformas, destaca a los juegos, los estudios y los creativos más vanguardistas que impulsaron la industria de los videojuegos durante este año.
The Game Awards es uno de los mayores eventos del año que reúne a creadores de videojuegos, atletas de esports, influencers y fanáticos, en una noche de premios, estrenos mundiales exclusivos y hasta actuaciones musicales para celebrar lo mejor de la industria y adelantar lo que está por venir.
Este próximo diciembre, seis juegos se enfrentarán por el título del Juego del Año, y los nominados a ello son: A Plague Tale: Requiem, Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarök, Horizon Forbidden West, Stray y Xenoblade Chronicles 3.
Con el auge que ha surgido en los últimos tiempos, este año se introduce una nueva categoría que celebra los proyectos adaptados e inspirados en videojuegos. Entre los nominados a Mejor Adaptación se encuentran 3 series de Netflix: Arcane: ¡League of Legends, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, The Cuphead Show!; y dos películas teatrales: Sonic the Hedgehog 2 y Uncharted.
La empresa Sony Interactive Entertainment, cuenta con 20 nominaciones en todo su portafolio de juegos, seguido de Annapurna Interactive y Nintendo, con 11 nominaciones cada una, mientras que Bandai Namco Entertainment cuenta con ocho nominaciones, y Riot Games, con sies nominaciones.
Para esta novena edición de celebración mundial en la industria de los videojuegos, The Game Awards 2022, estará transmitiendo en vivo de forma gratuita por más de 40 plataformas de streaming, como YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Steam, Facebook, TikTok Live y, por primera vez en Instagram Live.
Como novedad, los fans podrán participar en The Game Awards a través del servidor oficial de Discord, el cual ofrecerá juegos interactivos, eventos exclusivos y la posibilidad de votar por los nominados en las semanas previas a la actividad. También, podrán unirse a la transmisión en directo del 8 de diciembre para ver la entrega de los premios y reaccionar a los ganadores en tiempo real.
Los fanáticos tendrán hasta el 7 de diciembre para votar en todas las categorías a través de la página oficial www.thegameawards.com y el servidor oficial de Discord para The Game Awards.
NOMINADOS
JUEGO DEL AÑO
A Plague Tale: Requiem
Elden Ring
God of War Ragnarök
Horizon Forbidden West
Stray
Xenoblade Chronicles 3
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE JUEGO
Elden Ring
God of War Ragnarök
Horizon Forbidden West
Immortality
Stray
MEJOR NARRATIVA
A Plague Tale: Requiem
Elden Ring
God of War Ragnarök
Horizon Forbidden West
Immortality
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN ARTÍSTICA
Elden Ring
God of War Ragnarök
Horizon Forbidden West
Scorn
Stray
MEJOR PARTITURA Y MÚSICA
Olivier Deriviere, A Plague Tale: Requiem
Tsukasa Saitoh, Elden Ring
Bear McCreary, God of War Ragnarök
Two Feathers, Metal: Hellsinger
Yasunori Mitsuda, Xenoblade Chronicles 3
MEJOR DISEÑO DE AUDIO
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Elden Ring
God of War Ragnarök
Gran Turismo 7
Horizon Forbidden West
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN
Ashly Burch, Horizon Forbidden West
Charlotte McBurney, A Plague Tale: Requiem
Christopher Judge, God of War Ragnarök
Manon Gage, Immortality
Sunny Suljic, God of War Ragnarök
JUEGOS DE IMPACTO
A Memoir Blue
As Dusk Falls
Citizen Sleeper
Endling - Extinction is Forever
Hindsight
I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
MEJOR JUEGO EN CURSO
Apex Legends
Destiny 2
FINAL FANTASY XIV
Fortnite
Genshin Impact
MEJOR INDIE
Cult of the Lamb
Neon White
Sifu
Stray
TUNIC
MEJOR DEBUT INDIE
Neon White
NORCO
Stray
TUNIC
Vampire Survivors
MEJOR APOYO DE LA COMUNIDAD, PRESENTADO POR DISCORD
Apex Legends
Destiny 2
FINAL FANTASY XIV
Fortnite
No Man’s Sky
MEJOR JUEGO MOBILE
Apex Legends Mobile
Diablo Immortal
Genshin Impact
MARVEL SNAP
Tower of Fantasy
MEJOR VR/AR
After the Fall
Among Us VR
BONELAB
Moss: Book II
Red Matter 2
MEJOR ACCIÓN
Bayonetta 3
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Neon White
Sifu
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
MEJOR ACCIÓN/AVENTURA
A Plague Tale: Requiem
God of War Ragnarök
Horizon Forbidden West
Stray
TUNIC
MEJOR JUEGO DE ROL
Elden Ring
Live a Live
Pokémon Legends: Arceus
Triangle Strategy
Xenoblade Chronicles 3
MEJOR LUCHA
DNF Duel (Arc System Works/EIGHTING/NEOPLE/NEXON)
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R
The King of Fighters XV
MultiVersus
Sifu
MEJOR JUEGO FAMILIAR
Kirby and the Forgotten Land
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
Nintendo Switch Sports
Splatoon 3
MEJOR SIM/ESTRATEGIA
Dune: Spice Wars
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
Total War: WARHAMMER III
Two Point Campus
Victoria 3
MEJOR DEPORTE/CARRERA
F1 22
FIFA 23
NBA 2K23
Gran Turismo 7
OlliOlli World
MEJOR MULTIJUGADOR
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
MultiVersus
Overwatch 2
Splatoon 3
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
MÁS ESPERADOS
FINAL FANTASY XVI
Hogwarts Legacy
Resident Evil 4
Starfield
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
CREADOR DE CONTENIDO DEL AÑO
Karl Jacobs
Ludwig
Nibellion
Nobru
QTCinderella
MEJOR ADAPTACIÓN
Arcane: League of Legends
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
The Cuphead Show!
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Uncharted
INNOVACIÓN EN ACCESIBILIDAD
As Dusk Falls
God of War Ragnarök
Return to Monkey Island
The Last Of Us Part I
The Quarry
MEJOR JUEGO DE ESPORTS
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
DOTA 2
League of Legends
Rocket League
VALORANT
MEJOR ATLETA DE ESPORTS
Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon (Gen.G, LOL)
Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok (T1, LOL)
Finn "karrigan" Andersen ( (FaZe Clan - CS:GO)
Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)
Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant)
MEJOR EQUIPO DE ESPORTS
DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends)
FaZe Clan (CS:GO)
Gen.G (League of Legends)
LA Thieves (Call of Duty)
LOUD (Valorant)
MEJOR ENTRENADOR DE ESPORTS
Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)
Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi (LOUD, VALORANT)
Erik “d00mbr0s” Sandgren (FPX, VALORANT)
Robert "RobbaN" Dahlström (FaZe Clan, CS:GO)
Go "Score" Dong-bin (Gen.G, LOL)
MEJOR EVENTO DE ESPORTS
EVO 2022
2022 League of Legends World Championship
PGL Major Antwerp 2022
The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational
VALORANT Champions 2022