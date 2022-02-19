Activistas por la legalización del aborto en Ecuador

Activistas por la legalización del aborto en Ecuador >AP/Dolores Ochoa

Esta fotogalería destaca algunas de las mejores imágenes noticiosas tomadas por los fotógrafos de The Associated Press en Latinoamérica y el Caribe y publicadas entre el 10 y el 17 de febrero de este año.

Estas fueron las mejores fotografías de la semana en América Latina

1 of 9

Recibe más información sobre esta y otras noticias. Pulsa aquí si eres usuario de Android o de Iphone.

Tags

Get email notifications on this search daily!

Whenever this search gets new results, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.

Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

Followed notifications

Please log in to use this feature

Log In