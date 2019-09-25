Tribunal Federal
Archivo / EL VOCERO
La Rama Judicial reiniciará operaciones en todas sus dependencias mañana, miércoles 25 de septiembre de 2019, en horario regular. Así lo informó ayer el director administrativo de los Tribunales, Sigfrido Steidel Figueroa.
 
El personal que enfrente alguna situación que le impida presentarse a su área de trabajo, deberá comunicarlo a sus respectivos supervisores. De igual forma, las personas citadas a procesos judiciales que enfrenten dificultades para comparecer al tribunal, deberán comunicarlo oportunamente.
 
Para información: www.ramajudicial.pr

