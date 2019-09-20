Servicios Funerarios Católicos realizará hoy, una misa por los muertos a causa del huracán María, durante el segundo aniversario de su catastrófico paso. La misma será en la Parroquia Santa Teresita del Niño Jesús en la Calle Loíza, en San Juan a las 7 de la noche.
Durante la ceremonia se reconocerán algunas organizaciones que fueron claves en ayudar a las comunidades tras el paso del huracán.
La misa se ofrecerá por las personas que fallecieron durante los meses de septiembre, octubre y noviembre de 2017, en especial a los que fueron atendidos por Servicios Funerarios Católicos.
