Un temblor con magnitud preliminar de 4.1 se registró a las 2:18 p.m. de hoy, al noroeste de la Isla.
Según el Servicio Nacional de Meteorología en San Juan, el movimiento telúrico ocurrió a unas 40 millas al norte de Puerto Rico, a una profundidad de 22 kilómetros.
Per PTWC: An earthquake of preliminary magnitude of 4.1 occurred about 40 mi N of PR . NO tsunami threat for PR & USVI.— NWS San Juan (@NWSSanJuan) October 8, 2019
Según PTWC: Un terremoto de magnitud preliminar de 4.1 ocurrió a alrededor de 40 mi al N de PR. NO hay amenaza de tsunami para PR y USVI. #prwx #usviwx
Se informó que no existe riesgo de tsunami para Puerto Rico y las Islas Vírgenes Americanas.