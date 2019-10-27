Un temblor con magnitud preliminar de 4.4 se registró a las 9:29 a.m. de hoy, al noroeste de la Isla.
Según el Servicio Nacional de Meteorología en San Juan, el movimiento telúrico ocurrió a 38 millas al norte de Puerto Rico, a una profundidad de 35 kilómetros.
Per PTWC: Earthquake of preliminary magnitude of 4.4 occurred about 38 mi north of PR. NO tsunami threat for PR & USVI.— NWS San Juan (@NWSSanJuan) October 27, 2019
Según PTWC: Un terremoto de magnitud preliminar de 4.4 ocurrió a 38 mi aproximadamente al norte de PR. NO hay amenaza de tsunami para PR ni USVI. #prwx #usviwx
Se informó que no existe riesgo de tsunami para Puerto Rico y las Islas Vírgenes Americanas.