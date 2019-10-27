sismo
EL VOCERO / Archivo

Un temblor con magnitud preliminar de 4.4 se registró a las 9:29 a.m. de hoy, al noroeste de la Isla.

Según el Servicio Nacional de Meteorología en San Juan, el movimiento telúrico ocurrió a 38 millas al norte de Puerto Rico, a una profundidad de 35 kilómetros.

Se informó que no existe riesgo de tsunami para Puerto Rico y las Islas Vírgenes Americanas.

Tags

Get email notifications on this search daily!

Whenever this search gets new results, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.

Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

Followed notifications

Please log in to use this feature

Log In