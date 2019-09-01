En buen estado de salud fueron rescatados esta tarde dos jóvenes reportados atrapados en el área del cañón San Cristóbal, en Aibonito.
En el rescate participaron personal de Manejo de Emergencia, agentes del Negociado de la Policía, y el Negociado del Cuerpo de Emergencias Médicas y voluntarios del Strike Team de la zona de Caguas.
ESOS TIPOS RESCATISTAS SON UNOS EXPERTOS,..SI TE DETECTAN A TIEMPO ,..TE SALVARAN,...
