Un temblor de magnitud preliminar de 4.7 se sintió a las 7:08 de la mañana de hoy al noroeste de Puerto Rico.
Según expresó la meteoróloga, Deborah Martorell el sismo es una réplica del temblor ocurrido en la noche del 23 de septiembre de 2019.
La meteoróloga exhortó a la participar el próximo jueves, 17 de octubre a las 10:17 a.m. en el simulacro de terremoto El Gran Shake Out.
