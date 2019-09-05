Un temblor de magnitud 3.9 se reportó a las 5:33 a.m. de hoy, en el oeste de Puerto Rico.
Según la Red Sísmica de Puerto Rico, el temblor tuvo una profundidad de tres kilómetros.
El sismo se registró a 26.03 kilómetros al suroeste de Rincón, a 27.25 kilómetros al oeste-noroeste de Cabo Rojo y a 30.81 kilómetros al oeste sur-oeste de Mayagüez.
Residentes de Isabela, Cabo Rojo, Mayaguez, Aguadilla y Rincón han reportado sentir el sismo.
No hay aviso, advertencia o vigilancia de tsunami para Puerto Rico e Islas Vírgenes.
