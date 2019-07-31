Un sismo de magnitud 5.9 sacudió el sur de El Salvador, según el Servicio Geológico de Estados Unidos (USGS, por sus siglas en inglés).
El sismo se reportó a las 11:54 de la noche del martes y y se localizó frente a la costa de La Libertad, a 39 kilómetros al sur de playa El Sunzal con una profundidad de 72.5 kilómetros.
Todo el sistema de @PROCIVILSV debe estar alerta durante toda la noche, mientras la población duerme. https://t.co/qNDGv7DEo5— Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) July 31, 2019
Hasta el momento no hay reportes de daños y se descartó una amenaza de tsunami para las costas del país.
