Un sismo de magnitud 5.9 sacudió el sur de El Salvador, según el Servicio Geológico de Estados Unidos (USGS, por sus siglas en inglés).

El sismo se reportó a las 11:54 de la noche del martes y y se localizó frente a la costa de La Libertad, a 39 kilómetros al sur de playa El Sunzal con una profundidad de 72.5 kilómetros.

Hasta el momento no hay reportes de daños y se descartó una amenaza de tsunami para las costas del país.

