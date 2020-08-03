Un vídeo de una usuaria de Twitter muestra cómo el vagón de la atracción Splash Mountain, en Magic Kingdom, de Disney World queda sumergido bajo el agua, con algunos pasajeros en su interior.
so we got out of our boat because it was sinking while we were stuck there and the disney world employee decided to tell us that we should’ve stayed in the boat but it went under as soon as we all stepped out... nice #DisneyWorld #splashmountain #MagicKingdom #disney not okay???? pic.twitter.com/15zMnP1wgX— sky💫 (@skyelaringrsoll) August 3, 2020
Otra usuaria compartió más imágenes sobre el incidente y en ella se puede apreciar cómo los pasajeros tienen los pies bajo el agua.
