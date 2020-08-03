Splash Mountain

Un vídeo de una usuaria de Twitter muestra cómo el vagón de la atracción Splash Mountain, en Magic Kingdom, de Disney World queda sumergido bajo el agua, con algunos pasajeros en su interior.

Otra usuaria compartió más imágenes sobre el incidente y en ella se puede apreciar cómo los pasajeros tienen los pies bajo el agua.

