20190801_VD_BEISBOL_CG_32.jpg

8/1/19. Lima, Peru. Partido de Beisbol de los Juegos Panamericanos de Lima 2019 entre las selecciones nacionales de Puerto Rico y Republica Dominicana, llevado a cabo en el estadio del Complejo Deportivo Andres Avelino Caceres de Villa Maria del Triunfo. En la foto Fernando Cruz, lanzador de Puerto Rico. (Carlos Rivera Giusti/Enviado Especial/EL VOCERO)

 >Carlos Rivera Giusti/EL VOCERO

LIMA, Perú - El equipo de béisbol de Puerto Rico avanzó el sábado a la final de los Juegos Panamericanos al vencer 2-1 a Colombia y aseguró la presea de plata.

Puerto Rico enfrentará este domingo a Canadá a las 7:05 p.m. (hora de Puerto Rico) por la medalla de oro.

La novena boricua sigue invicta con récord de 5-0.

Puerto Rico buscará su primera medalla de oro en béisbol en unos Juegos Panamericanos. La última medalla de bronce fue en Mar del Plata 1995 y plata en La Habana 1991.

