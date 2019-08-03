LIMA, Perú - El equipo de béisbol de Puerto Rico avanzó el sábado a la final de los Juegos Panamericanos al vencer 2-1 a Colombia y aseguró la presea de plata.
Puerto Rico enfrentará este domingo a Canadá a las 7:05 p.m. (hora de Puerto Rico) por la medalla de oro.
La novena boricua sigue invicta con récord de 5-0.
Puerto Rico buscará su primera medalla de oro en béisbol en unos Juegos Panamericanos. La última medalla de bronce fue en Mar del Plata 1995 y plata en La Habana 1991.
(0) Comentarios
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.