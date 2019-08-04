El tenis de mesa puertorriqueño ya aseguró su primera medalla en los Juegos Panamericanos de Lima 2019.
Adriana Díaz y Brian Afanador remontaron la noche del domingo para vencer en seis sets a la dupla chilena de Juan Lamadrid y Paulina Vega para avanzar a la semifinal de dobles mixtos y asegurar al menos una medalla de bronce.
Los utuadeños prevalecieron 6-11, 5-11, 11-8, 11-6, 11-5 y 11-8.
A primera hora, Adriana y Afanador abrieron la acción del tenis de mesa panamericano con una victoria en cuatro sets ante la dupla ecuatoriana de Nathaly Paredes y Alberto Miño. Los marcadores fueron 11-8, 11-5, 14-12 y 11-5.
