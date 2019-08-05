LIMA, Perú – Adriana Díaz y Brian Afanador sumaron la décima medalla para la delegación de Puerto Rico en los Juegos Panamericanos al conseguir la presea de bronce en el evento de dobles mixto celebrado en el Polideportivo 3 de la Villa Deportiva Nacional (Videna), de esta ciudad.
La joven dupla boricua no pudo avanzar a la final al caer 4-1 frente a la escuadra de Brasil integrada por Gustavo Tsuboi y Bruna Takahashi en la ronda semifinal.
Díaz y Afanador venían de vencer 4-0 a Ecuador en los octavos de final y a Chile 4-1 en los cuartos.
Esta es la primera medalla del tenis boricua en esta justa continental.
un juego infantil
Log In
