brian y adriana
>Carlos Rivera Giusti/EL VOCERO

LIMA, Perú – Adriana Díaz y Brian Afanador sumaron la décima medalla para la delegación de Puerto Rico en los Juegos Panamericanos al conseguir la presea de bronce en el evento de dobles mixto celebrado en el Polideportivo 3 de la Villa Deportiva Nacional (Videna), de esta ciudad.

La joven dupla boricua no pudo avanzar a la final al caer 4-1 frente a la escuadra de Brasil integrada por Gustavo Tsuboi y Bruna Takahashi en la ronda semifinal.

Bronce para Adriana Díaz y Brian Afanador en dobles mixto

Díaz y Afanador venían de vencer 4-0 a Ecuador en los octavos de final y a Chile 4-1 en los cuartos.

Esta es la primera medalla del tenis boricua en esta justa continental.

(1) Comentarios

zuimaco zinato
zuimaco zinato

un juego infantil

