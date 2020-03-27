Carlos Correa
> Brandon Cruz González / EL VOCERO

El pelotero puertorriqueño Carlos Correa anunció que hizo un donativo de sobre un millón de dólares en equipo médico que serán utilizado en hospitales de la ciudad de Houston.

“Estamos encantados de anunciar la donación de más de $500,000 en equipos médicos que servirán temporalmente a la Ciudad de Houston durante la pandemia de Covid-19, y luego serán donados a hospitales no equipados en las regiones más pobres de América Central”, escribió en Instagram el campocorto de los Astros de Houston.

El puertorriqueño anticipó que ese equipo llegará a Centroamérica.

Junto al lanzador de los Astros, Lance McCullers, Correa auspició el almuerzo de doctores y enfermeros de esa ciudad.

