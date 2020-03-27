El pelotero puertorriqueño Carlos Correa anunció que hizo un donativo de sobre un millón de dólares en equipo médico que serán utilizado en hospitales de la ciudad de Houston.
“Estamos encantados de anunciar la donación de más de $500,000 en equipos médicos que servirán temporalmente a la Ciudad de Houston durante la pandemia de Covid-19, y luego serán donados a hospitales no equipados en las regiones más pobres de América Central”, escribió en Instagram el campocorto de los Astros de Houston.
We are delighted to announce the donation of over $500,000 in medical equipment that will temporarily serve the City of Houston during the COVID-19 pandemic, and later be donated to underequipped hospitals in the poorest regions of Central America. Special thank you to Laura Rodríguez, CEO at @kindredhealth and @nacchelp for the collaboration. The items include surgical equipment, exercise and rehabilitation machines, high-tech manikin for CPR training, numerous IV poles, chairs, cabinets, accessible toilets for disabled patients, and much more. @correa_family_foundation
El puertorriqueño anticipó que ese equipo llegará a Centroamérica.
Junto al lanzador de los Astros, Lance McCullers, Correa auspició el almuerzo de doctores y enfermeros de esa ciudad.
