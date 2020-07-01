La estadounidense Julie North llegó el miércoles a la meta que se propuso el pasado 1 de junio luego de completar la vuelta a Puerto Rico caminando, según informó el portal boricua Maratones PR en sus redes sociales.
North - oriunda de Colorado, pero residente en Rincón - recorrió más de 300 millas.
Cargada con una ligera mochila, la especialista en viajes y bloguera caminó sola con el objetivo de explorar la Isla - la cual describió como su casa en su cuenta de Instagram (@justnorthoftravel) - y "ver la belleza" que siempre supo que existía.
North, quien después del recorrido diario se quedaba a dormir en Airbnbs u hoteles - dependiendo del efecto que tuvo la pandemia del coronavirus en las hospederías - documentó su travesía con fotos de paisajes o estampas de los pueblos que iba visitando, mientras narraba su experiencia.
Nearly everyone has asked the following question and I’m pretty sure they’re not talking about a face mask and hand sani, although I brought those along too. So, is it safe? (To walk around a 308 mile island by yourself) Yep. I think so. Did I asset risk? Absolutely. Have I dropped the f bomb a few times? Ohhh yea. I always keep a couple of things in mind when traveling solo whether here or abroad or anywhere really. Walking early in the morning avoids traffic, heat, and unwanted attention. There aren’t that many cars on the road, it’s relatively cooler (sun is not as intense) and anyone who’d want to rob me seems to like sleeping in. #earlybirdgetstheworm That being said, it’s ok to NOT tell people who you’ve just met what you’re doing if you get a weird vibe and/or if you strike up a conversation, I’d recommend not sharing all the detailed plans. #gowithyourgut Making excuses is ok too. Many people have offered to give me a ride (because Puerto Rico) and I have just explained “I’m exercising,” and they smile and wave. #beprepared Stay vigilant and let friends and/or SOs know your plans for the day, where you’re going, and check in through out the day. #checkin Do as the locals do. Many guys twice my size carry a stick when they are exercising/walking in my town for dogs. Also, it might give perps a second thought on attacking you if you’re wielding a big stick... #localvibe A heavy pack will always weigh you down and make you prone to injuries even if it’s just tired shoulders. Because of this, I have fully embraced the less is more mentality, especially now. I’m stoked to have one choice of outfit. Pack what is essential and find the rest on your adventure (that’s an adventure in and of itself). #lessismore Set realistic expectations for yourself. My goal is to see authentic Puerto Rico and that means “hay más tiempo que vida.” Slow travel is good travel. #slowtravel Have you ever traveled by yourself? What are some tips you have? #twolanediaries #travelsafety #traveltips #solofemaletraveler #womenwhotravel #girlswhotravelsolo #twolanetravel #travelsafe #safetravels #yauco
"Los paseos matutinos en mi vecindario me ayudaron a aclarar mi mente. Se hicieron más largos y duraron horas, hasta que me fui caminando al pueblo de al lado. Entonces, tuve un pensamiento que se me había quedado en la cabeza y que hablaba cada vez que tenía una pizca de esperanza. Si queremos ser verdaderos viajeros y aventureros, ¿qué mejor manera que conocer su propio lugar?", escribió North en Instagram antes de iniciar la exigente caminata.
La mujer llegó a Puerto Rico hace unos años - según contó - después de haber sido despedida debido a recortes económicos en la compañía para la cual trabajaba como directora de sustentabilidad pese a "haber salvado millones de dólares al distrito escolar", como aseguró.
Según Maratones PR, en el pasado, otras féminas han cruzado la Isla de este a oeste o de norte a sur corriendo, y grupos como Borinquen Runners dieron la vuelta completa, pero North pudiera ser la primera en circunvalar el país a pie.
Seek and you shall find. All I would love is to see Puerto Rico respected as the ridiculously amazing place that it is. The people with their smiles waiting to get to know you and cheers you with a Medalla. It’s island time. The answer is always yes. The sheer beauty of the many shades of green and blues across this vast island. The willingness to feed strangers and make sure you have enough. The respect for each other’s struggles and genuine wepa-ness. The strength of the island’s womxn in the face of adversity. The love for nature and the strong tie to the land, always forgotten by the mainland but celebrated every day in small gratitudes and support of local farmers and purveyors. This place is small but mighty. You’d be so lucky to know a Boricua, let alone visit the island. It is America at its best. Everyday. I am so lucky to call this place home. Ya wanna feel like a kid again? Book a ticket when the time is right. You’re never gonna wanna leave. #twolanediaries #prlohacemejor #tiratepr #discoverpr #backyardfun #islandliving #walkingafineline #pathfinder #offthebeatenpath #seekandyoushallfind #boricuapride #puertoricogram #walkingpossible #twolanetravels #quechulo #puertorico