VD12052016_Baloncesto_BSN_AS 22

Ricardo Dalmau (der.)

 Archivo / EL VOCERO

La Junta de Directores del Baloncesto Superior Nacional (BSN) seleccionó a Ricardo Dalmau como el nuevo presidente de la institución.

Dalmau iniciará el proceso de transición para luego ocupar el cargo como presidente electo.

Dalmau fue jugador del BSN por 18 temporadas y es Contador Público Autorizado (CPA).

El mandato del saliente presidente Fernando Quiñones Bodega culmina en octubre. 

