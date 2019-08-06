LIMA, Perú — El tenimesista boricua Brian Afanador quedó fuera del medallero en el evento de sencillos masculino del tenis de mesa en los Juegos Panamericanos.
Afanador perdió el martes ante el dominicano Jiaji Wu por 4-1 en los cuartos de final y ahora solo le resta disputar el evento por equipo que comienza el jueves.
Los parciales a favor del tenista chino naturalizado dominicano fueron por 12-10, 10-12, 11-4, 11-7, 11-4.
Afanador venía de ganarle a Wu en el clasificatorio a esta justa continental.
El utuadeño de 22 años ya sumó una medalla de bronce en dobles mixto junto a su prima Adriana Díaz.
