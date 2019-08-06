El tenimesista Daniel González no avanzó el martes a los cuartos de final en sencillos de los Juegos Panamericanos de Lima 2019.
González cayó 4-0 frente el colombiano Marcelo Aguirre durante la ronda de octavos de final que se celebran en el Polideportivo 3 de la Villa Deportiva Nacional (Videna).
Con marcadores de 11-6, 11-9, 11-7 y 11-2, Aguirre detuvo al boricua, que venía de sumar un triunfo ayer frente al colombiano Julián Ramos en el inicio de la fase individual.
González –junto a Brian Afanador- obtuvieron ayer la medalla de bronce en dobles. Al tenimesista le resta la participación por equipos donde se unirá a Afanador y al juvenil Ángel Naranjo. La fase por equipos está pautada para iniciar el jueves.
