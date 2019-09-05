El golfista boricua Rafael “Rafa” Campos se prepara para ver acción en su primer evento oficial del prestigioso circuito del PGA Tour a partir del próximo 12 de septiembre en West Virginia.
El atleta de 31 años, natural de Guaynabo, y que además se convirtió en el segundo puertorriqueño en clasificar a la importante gira, ha tenido un año de ensueño, desde que ganó el Bahamas Great Abaco Classic el pasado mes de enero.
Campos, quien debutó como profesional en 2011, jugará en el torneo Military Tribute del 12 al 15 de septiembre.
Curiosamente, Campos se convirtió en el último gran campeón del campo de Abaco éste año, a raíz del devastador paso del huracán Dorian por las Bahamas esta semana.
(1) Comentarios
¡VAMOS RAFA! que usted va a ocupar el sitial de Chichi Rodriguez...…...voy a ti
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.