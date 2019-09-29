La selección de Estados Unidos conquistó el domingo la medalla de oro al vencer 67-46 a Canadá en el juego final.
La escuadra estadounidense terminó invicta el torneo con récord de 6-0.
Canadá, que era el campeón defensor, cerró con 5-1.
Tina Charles y Sylvia Fowles lideraron a Estados Unidos con 12 puntos cada una. Jordin Canada agregó 11 tantos. Charles, además, agregó 11 rebotes.
En causa perdida, Jamie Scott encestó 12 tantos.
Su principal anotadora, Kayla Alexander, no vio acción debido a molestias en una rodilla.
A primera hora, Brasil completó el podio al ganar la presea de bronce con triunfo 95-66 sobre Puerto Rico.
(2) Comentarios
LAS TIRA PIEDRAS DEL EQUIPO NACIONAL,...NO GANARON NI UNA "PUNCHERA" DONDE "MEAR",...NO ESTÁN A NIVEL MUNDIAL,...NECESITAN MÁS ESTATURA
USA! USA! USA! Best in Everything
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.