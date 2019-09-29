Estados Unidos

Tina Charles lanza al canasto frente a la defensa de una canastera de Canadá. 

 >Suministrada / FIBA

La selección de Estados Unidos conquistó el domingo la medalla de oro al vencer 67-46 a Canadá en el juego final.

La escuadra estadounidense terminó invicta el torneo con récord de 6-0.

Canadá, que era el campeón defensor, cerró con 5-1.

Tina Charles y Sylvia Fowles lideraron a Estados Unidos con 12 puntos cada una. Jordin Canada agregó 11 tantos. Charles, además, agregó 11 rebotes.

En causa perdida, Jamie Scott encestó 12 tantos.

Su principal anotadora, Kayla Alexander, no vio acción debido a molestias en una rodilla.

A primera hora, Brasil completó el podio al ganar la presea de bronce con triunfo 95-66 sobre Puerto Rico. 

(2) Comentarios

EL-MACHO-PUERCO
EL MACHO PUERCO

LAS TIRA PIEDRAS DEL EQUIPO NACIONAL,...NO GANARON NI UNA "PUNCHERA" DONDE "MEAR",...NO ESTÁN A NIVEL MUNDIAL,...NECESITAN MÁS ESTATURA

Don Agapito
Agapito Feliciano

USA! USA! USA! Best in Everything

