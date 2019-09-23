El exrefuerzo del Baloncesto Superior Nacional (BSN), Andre Emmett, falleció esta mañana en Dallas, Texas. Tenía 37 años.
Según reportó el periodista Shams Charania, del portal The Athletic, Emmett perdió la vida en un incidente violento.
Former NBA player Andre Emmett, who played two seasons with the Nets and Grizzlies, was murdered this morning in Dallas. Emmett recently became a father. He played at Texas Tech and was No. 36 pick in 2004 draft. RIP.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 23, 2019
El talentoso canastero reforzó este año a los Capitanes de Arecibo en la Liga de las Américas. También jugó como importado con los Mets de Guaynabo en 2010 y los Piratas de Quebradillas en la semifinal de 2014.
Emmett venía de jugar en la liga profesional Big 3 con el equipo Company, donde fue el líder anotador con 16.8 puntos por juego.
La liga Big 3 también se hizo eco de la noticia.
The BIG3 is in a state of shock over the sudden and tragic death of Andre Emmett. Andre was a member of the BIG3 family for two seasons and never without a smile on his face. His kindness towards others and easy-going demeanor made him a joy to be around. pic.twitter.com/QoNJ7NH2k0— BIG3 on CBS (@thebig3) September 23, 2019
El alero jugó brevemente en la NBA con los Grizzlies de Memphis en la temporada 2004-05 y Nets de Nueva Jersey en 2011-12.
En la Liga de las Américas, Emmett lideró a los Capitanes con 23.0 puntos, 5.5 rebotes y 2.2 asistencias en seis encuentros.
(0) Comentarios
