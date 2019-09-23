Andre Emmett

Andre Emmett reforzó este año a los Capitanes de Arecibo en la Liga de las Américas. 

 >Suministrada / FIBA

El exrefuerzo del Baloncesto Superior Nacional (BSN), Andre Emmett, falleció esta mañana en Dallas, Texas. Tenía 37 años.

Según reportó el periodista Shams Charania, del portal The Athletic, Emmett perdió la vida en un incidente violento. 

El talentoso canastero reforzó este año a los Capitanes de Arecibo en la Liga de las Américas. También jugó como importado con los Mets de Guaynabo en 2010 y los Piratas de Quebradillas en la semifinal de 2014. 

Emmett venía de jugar en la liga profesional Big 3 con el equipo Company, donde fue el líder anotador con 16.8 puntos por juego. 

La liga Big 3 también se hizo eco de la noticia. 

El alero jugó brevemente en la NBA con los Grizzlies de Memphis en la temporada 2004-05 y Nets de Nueva Jersey en 2011-12. 

En la Liga de las Américas, Emmett lideró a los Capitanes con 23.0 puntos, 5.5 rebotes y 2.2 asistencias en seis encuentros. 

