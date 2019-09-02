La representación de la Federación de Taekwondo de Puerto Rico cerró el pasado sábado, 31 de agosto de 2019 su participación en el Costa Rica Open 2019 con cuatro medallas de oro y una medalla de plata
Las medallas de oro fueron logradas por Anna Velázquez, Nilsson Vélez, José Daniel Santiago y Félix Rivera. La de plata fue obtenida por Ariana Michelena. Se proclamaron Sub Campeones en la categoría Cadete.
Además, el árbitro del equipo boricua, Gerardo de Jesús se alzó con el premio al mejor arbitro.
