BOGOTÁ — El mediocampista Leyere Ortiz Palacios murió tras ser herido con arma blanca en un ojo cuando supuestamente trató de mediar en una riña, informó su equipo, Orsomarso de Palmira.
El incidente se presentó ayer durante una fiesta en la localidad La Quebrada, Caloto, departamento del Cauca.
Ortiz Palacios, de 21 años, se había vinculado con este club en 2016, precisó el técnico José Gabriel Sangiovanni.
Orsomarso, del departamento del Valle, compite en la segunda división del fútbol colombiano.
El futbolista, menor de seis hermanos, era oriundo de la población de Guachené, Cauca, donde nació el zaguero Yerry Mina, estrella de la selección de Colombia en el pasado Mundial.
