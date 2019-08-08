LIMA, Perú — La vallista boricua Grace Claxton culminó el jueves en la sexta posición en la final del evento de los 400 metros con vallas en los Juegos Panamericanos de Lima.
Claxton cruzó la meta con tiempo de 56.04 segundos, estableciendo su mejor marca del año.
La canadiense Sage Watson conquistó la medalla de oro al cronometrar 55.16 segundos, también su mejor tiempo de la temporada.
Anna Cockrell, de Estados Unidos, consiguió la plata con 55.50 y el bronce fue para la jamaiquina Rushek Clayton, quien cerró con 55.53.
Claxton logró clasificar a la final con el cuarto mejor tiempo (56:30).
(1) Comentarios
LA VALLISTA DIZQUE BORICUA GRACE CLAXTON,....CUANDO ESA NI NOMBRE DE PUERTORRIQUEÑA TIENE,...ESA ES AFRO-AMERICANA,....SENDO "CHIVO(A),....HAN "COLAO" EN LOS PANAMERICANOS,....JE,JE,JE,JE,...🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
