LIMA, Perú – El judoca puertorriqueño Jeffrey Ruiz quedó eliminado de los Juegos Panamericanos de Lima al caer el viernes en los octavos de final de la división de -73 kilogramos (kg).
En la segunda jornada del deporte del judo, Ruiz perdió frente al colombiano Leider Navarro en su primer combate que tuvo lugar en el Polideportivo 1 de la Villa Deportiva Nacional (Videna), de esta ciudad.
El boricua de 23 años necesitaba una victoria para avanzar a la ronda de repechaje y luchar por subir al podio.
