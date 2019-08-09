jeffrey ruiz
>Carlos Rivera Giusti/EL VOCERO

LIMA, Perú – El judoca puertorriqueño Jeffrey Ruiz quedó eliminado de los Juegos Panamericanos de Lima al caer el viernes en los octavos de final de la división de -73 kilogramos (kg).

jeffrey ruiz

En la segunda jornada del deporte del judo, Ruiz perdió frente al colombiano Leider Navarro en su primer combate que tuvo lugar en el Polideportivo 1 de la Villa Deportiva Nacional (Videna), de esta ciudad.

El boricua de 23 años necesitaba una victoria para avanzar a la ronda de repechaje y luchar por subir al podio.

jeffrey ruiz

Tags

Get email notifications on this search daily!

Whenever this search gets new results, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.

Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

Followed notifications

Please log in to use this feature

Log In

(0) Comentarios

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.