El as Justin Verlander lanzó hoy el tercer juego sin hit de su carrera, al permitir sólo un pasaporte en la blanqueada de los Astros de Houston de 2-0 sobre los Azulejos de Toronto.
Pendientes a www.elvocero.com para la ampliación de esta noticia.
