Astros ace Verlander has no-hitter thru 8 innings at Toronto

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.

 Fred Thornhill / AP

El as Justin Verlander lanzó hoy el tercer juego sin hit de su carrera, al permitir sólo un pasaporte en la blanqueada de los Astros de Houston de 2-0 sobre los Azulejos de Toronto.

Pendientes a www.elvocero.com para la ampliación de esta noticia.

