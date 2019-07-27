Pacheco.jpeg

La legendaria marca que ostentaba el utuadeño Jorge “Peco” González desde hace 36 años en el evento del maratón masculino panamericano pasó a la historia.

El peruano Christian Pacheco impuso una nueva marca el sábado al cruzar la meta con tiempo de dos horas, 10 minutos y 41 segundos en los Juegos Panamericanos de Lima.

El récord en poder de González desde Caracas 1983 era de 2:12.43.

Perú también ganó la exigente prueba en femenino con Gladys Tejada, quien cronometró 2:30.55.

(1) Comentarios

Marcus Bavaria
Marcos Del Ensanche

Buena Carrera. Thanks

Report Add Reply

