La legendaria marca que ostentaba el utuadeño Jorge “Peco” González desde hace 36 años en el evento del maratón masculino panamericano pasó a la historia.
El peruano Christian Pacheco impuso una nueva marca el sábado al cruzar la meta con tiempo de dos horas, 10 minutos y 41 segundos en los Juegos Panamericanos de Lima.
El récord en poder de González desde Caracas 1983 era de 2:12.43.
Perú también ganó la exigente prueba en femenino con Gladys Tejada, quien cronometró 2:30.55.
(1) Comentarios
Buena Carrera. Thanks
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.