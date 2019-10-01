Puerto Rico tendrá otro representante en la final del Campeonato Mundial de Doha, en Qatar.
El saltador puertorriqueño Luis Joel Castro Rivera avanzó hoy a dicha fase tras un salto de 2.26 metros en el evento de salto de altura.
De los 12 clasificados, Castro Rivera y el bielorruso Maksim Nedasekau saltaron 2.26. El resto del grupo liderado por el ruso Mikhail Akimenko cruzó la vara en 2.29.
Akimenko está en el Mundial bajo la categoría de atleta neutral.
Castro Rivera, quien hizo su debut en una cita mundialista, disputará la final el viernes a partir de la 1:15 p.m. (hora de Puerto Rico).
