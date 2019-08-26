La tenista puertorriqueña Mónica Puig inicia este lunes su participación en el Abierto de Estados Unidos, cuando enfrente a la sueca Rebecca Peterson en la primera ronda.
El partido está pautado para las 11:00 a.m. en la cancha ocho del USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, de Nueva York.
Puig —clasificada número 59 en el mundo— y Peterson —raqueta 71— chocarán por segunda vez, luego que en 2018 la europea saliera por la puerta ancha en dos sets en el Abierto de Acapulco.
Este será el primer encuentro de la flamante medallista de oro olímpica sin su ahora exentrenador Kamau Murray, quien decidió entrenar a la estadounidense Sloane Stephens.
>AP/Ben Curtis
(1) Comentarios
MIERDONICA PUIG LA CUBANITA,..TENISTA MEDIOCRE ,...QUE DICE QUE ES DIZQUE PUERTORRIQUEÑA,...CAMBIO DE ENTRENADOR,...QUIERE DECIR QUE ESTA OBLIGADA A GANAR HOY,...LA MALANGA ESA QUE GANÓ UNA MEDALLA DE ORO DE SUERTE EN UNA OLIMPIADA,...Y AHORA ES UNA MENDIGA QUE SÓLO VIVE DE LOS INCENTIVOS DE $$$$ QUE LE DAN POR PARTICIPAR EN DICHOS TORNEOS,..SÓLO JUEGA PARA MANTENERSE CLASIFICADA EN WTA,..Y SEGUIR CON EL "GUISO" ESE DE LOS INCENTIVOS,...POR QUE ELLA,.. YA SE DIO DE CUENTA QUE ESO DE LOS GRAND SLAM ESTA MUY DIFÍCIL DE ALCANZAR PARA ELLA,....JE,JE,JE,JE,JE,JE,..🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.