Mónica Puig

Puig llegó hasta la tercera ronda en la edición de 2018.

 >Ben Curtis / AP

La tenista puertorriqueña Mónica Puig inicia este lunes su participación en el Abierto de Estados Unidos, cuando enfrente a la sueca Rebecca Peterson en la primera ronda.

El partido está pautado para las 11:00 a.m. en la cancha ocho del USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, de Nueva York.

Puig —clasificada número 59 en el mundo— y Peterson —raqueta 71— chocarán por segunda vez, luego que en 2018 la europea saliera por la puerta ancha en dos sets en el Abierto de Acapulco.

Este será el primer encuentro de la flamante medallista de oro olímpica sin su ahora exentrenador Kamau Murray, quien decidió entrenar a la estadounidense Sloane Stephens. 

>AP/Ben Curtis

Tags

Get email notifications on this search daily!

Whenever this search gets new results, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.

Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

Followed notifications

Please log in to use this feature

Log In

(1) Comentarios

EL-MACHO-PUERCO
EL MACHO PUERCO

MIERDONICA PUIG LA CUBANITA,..TENISTA MEDIOCRE ,...QUE DICE QUE ES DIZQUE PUERTORRIQUEÑA,...CAMBIO DE ENTRENADOR,...QUIERE DECIR QUE ESTA OBLIGADA A GANAR HOY,...LA MALANGA ESA QUE GANÓ UNA MEDALLA DE ORO DE SUERTE EN UNA OLIMPIADA,...Y AHORA ES UNA MENDIGA QUE SÓLO VIVE DE LOS INCENTIVOS DE $$$$ QUE LE DAN POR PARTICIPAR EN DICHOS TORNEOS,..SÓLO JUEGA PARA MANTENERSE CLASIFICADA EN WTA,..Y SEGUIR CON EL "GUISO" ESE DE LOS INCENTIVOS,...POR QUE ELLA,.. YA SE DIO DE CUENTA QUE ESO DE LOS GRAND SLAM ESTA MUY DIFÍCIL DE ALCANZAR PARA ELLA,....JE,JE,JE,JE,JE,JE,..🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.