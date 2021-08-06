The official video for Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits
Lyrics:
Every time you come around you know I can’t say no
Every time the sun goes down I let you take control
I can feel the paradise before my world implodes
and tonight had something wonderful
My bad habits lead to late nights ending alone
Conversations with a stranger I barely know
Swearing this will be the last, but it probably won’t
I’ve got nothing left to lose, or use, or do
My bad habits lead to wide eyes stare into space
And I know I lose control of the things that I say
I was looking for a way out, now I can’t escape
Nothing happens after two
It’s true it’s true
My bad habits lead to you
Every pure intention ends when the good times start
Falling over everything to reach the first times spark
Started under neon lights then it all got dark
I only know how to go too far
My bad habits lead to late nights ending alone
Conversations with a stranger I barely know
Swearing this will be the last, but it probably won’t
I’ve got nothing left to lose, or use, or do
My bad habits lead to wide eyes stare into space
And I know I lose control of the things that I say
I was looking for a way out, now I can’t escape
Nothing happens after two
It’s true it’s true
My bad habits lead to you
We took the long way round
And burned til the fun ran out, now
My bad habits lead to late nights ending alone
Conversations with a stranger I barely know
Swearing this will be the last, but it probably won’t
I’ve got nothing left to lose, or use, or do
My bad habits lead to wide eyes stare into space
And I know I lose control of the things that I say
I was looking for a way out, now I can’t escape
Nothing happens after two
It’s true it’s true
My bad habits lead to you
About Ed Sheeran:
Ed Sheeran is an internationally acclaimed, multi-award winning singer/songwriter who seems to acknowledge no boundaries between styles or eras with elements of folk, hip-hop, pop, dance, soul, and rock woven throughout his music.
His incredible catalogue includes the studio albums ‘+’ (plus), ‘x’ (multiply) and ‘÷’ (divide) which spawned hit singles such as ‘The A team’ , ’Lego House’, ‘Sing', ‘Thinking Out Loud’, ‘Photograph’, ‘Shape Of You’, ‘Castle on The Hill’ and ‘Perfect’.
In 2019, Ed Sheeran released the genre-spanning ‘No.6 Collaborations Project’ which featured a wide-range of artists including ‘Justin Bieber’, ‘Camilla’ Cabello’, ‘Travis Scott’, ‘Eminem’, ‘Cardi B, ‘Paulo Londra’, ‘Bruno Mars’ and ‘Stormzy’ amongst many others, producing hits such as ‘I Don’t Care’, ‘Beautiful People’, ‘South of The Border’ and ‘Take Me Back To London’.
