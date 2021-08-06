People Ed Sheeran NFL

En esta fotografía del 18 de junio de 2019 el cantante Ed Sheeran posa a su llegada al estreno de la película "Yesterday" en Londres. Sheeran se presentará en concierto para arrancar la temporada de la NFL en Florida el próximo mes, anunció la NFL el 6 de agosto de 2021.

 Joel C Ryan/ AP

LOS ANGELES— Ed Sheeran se presentará en concierto para arrancar la temporada de la NFL en Florida el próximo mes.

La NFL anunció el viernes que Sheeran encabezará un concierto previo al partido el 9 de septiembre en el Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park en Tampa, Florida. La actuación del astro pop británico se realizará antes de que los actuales campeones del Super Bowl, los Buccaneers de Tampa Bay, se enfrenten a los Cowboys de Dallas.

Una parte de la presentación aparecerá en programas previos al partido en NBC y el canal de la NFL. Su actuación completa se podrá ver por streaming en NFL.com además de la página de Facebook de la liga y su app.

Sheeran ha sido galardonado con cuatro premios Grammy, a finales de 2019 se tomó un receso de los medios y el trabajo después de dos años de gira para apoyar si popular álbum “Divide”. Recientemente lanzó su sencillo “Bad Habits”.

