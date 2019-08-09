LIMA, Perú – El equipo nacional femenino de polo acuático luchará por el quinto lugar en los Juegos Panamericanos de Lima al vencer el viernes vía paliza 15-4 a Perú.
La boricua Amanda Ortiz Irizarry anotó cinco goles en el triunfo correspondiente a la ronda de consolación disputada en el centro acuático de Villa María del Triunfo.
Puerto Rico enfrentará el sábado, a las 10:30 a.m. (hora de la Isla), a México, que superó 13-6 a Venezuela.
De obtener el triunfo, el conjunto patrio estaría igualando su actuación en Toronto 2015, donde llegó en la quinta posición.
(2) Comentarios
Cuantos Equipos Son .... ????
el polo acuatico y la politica del pnp es lo mismo en las proximas elecciones salen 5to tambien
