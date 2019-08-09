polo Lima 2019

Amanda Ortiz Irizarry lideró la ofensiva boricua con cinco goles. 

Carlos Ramírez / Straffon Images

LIMA, Perú – El equipo nacional femenino de polo acuático luchará por el quinto lugar en los Juegos Panamericanos de Lima al vencer el viernes vía paliza 15-4 a Perú.

La boricua Amanda Ortiz Irizarry anotó cinco goles en el triunfo correspondiente a la ronda de consolación disputada en el centro acuático de Villa María del Triunfo.

Puerto Rico enfrentará el sábado, a las 10:30 a.m. (hora de la Isla), a México, que superó 13-6 a Venezuela.

De obtener el triunfo, el conjunto patrio estaría igualando su actuación en Toronto 2015, donde llegó en la quinta posición.

(2) Comentarios

ENKI PRO USA
ENKI PRO USA

Cuantos Equipos Son .... ????

zuimaco zinato
zuimaco zinato

el polo acuatico y la politica del pnp es lo mismo en las proximas elecciones salen 5to tambien

