Rafael “Rafa” Campos finalizó ayer empatado en la séptima posición del Price Cutter Charity Championship que se celebró el fin de semana en el Highland Springs Country Club en Springfield, Misuri.
El golfista puertorriqueño terminó con 271 golpes, obteniendo su segundo mejor resultado entre los primeros 10 de la temporada. Su otro mejor posicionamiento fue cuando ganó el título del Bahamas Great Abaco Classic a finales del mes de enero.
El torneo fue conquistado por estadounidense Harry Higgs, que terminó con 266 golpes.
El pasado fin de semana, Campos concluyó empatado en la posición 35 en el Pinnacle Bank Championship, que se celebró en Omaha, Nebraska. Previo a ese compromiso, no logró hacer el corte en sus últimos dos torneos.
Campos está en la posición número 21 entre los mejores 25 golfistas del Korn Ferry Tour. Esos primeros 25 obtendrán una tarjeta para jugar en el PGA Tour al finalizar la temporada.
