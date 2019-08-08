Alyssa Rivera

Alyssa Rivera bateó de 3-2 en la victoria. 

 > Luis Licona / Straffon Images

La selección nacional de sóftbol avanzó el jueves a la ronda semifinal de los Juegos Panamericanos de Lima 2019.

El conjunto boricua consiguió su tercera victoria al hilo al derrotar 10-1 en cinco entradas a la novena de Venezuela en su último partido de la fase preliminar que se celebró en el campo de sóftbol del Complejo Villa María del Triunfo.

Puerto Rico cerró la primera etapa del torneo con marca de 3-2. 

Jena Cozza y Alyssa Rivea batearon de 3-2 cada una y anotador dos carreras en total.

Meghan King cargó con la victoria lanzando tres entradas y un tercio en donde permitió una carrera y ponchó a tres.

