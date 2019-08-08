La selección nacional de sóftbol avanzó el jueves a la ronda semifinal de los Juegos Panamericanos de Lima 2019.
El conjunto boricua consiguió su tercera victoria al hilo al derrotar 10-1 en cinco entradas a la novena de Venezuela en su último partido de la fase preliminar que se celebró en el campo de sóftbol del Complejo Villa María del Triunfo.
Puerto Rico cerró la primera etapa del torneo con marca de 3-2.
Jena Cozza y Alyssa Rivea batearon de 3-2 cada una y anotador dos carreras en total.
Meghan King cargó con la victoria lanzando tres entradas y un tercio en donde permitió una carrera y ponchó a tres.
(0) Comentarios
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.