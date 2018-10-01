NUEVA YORK — La estrella del tenis Serena Williams apareció topless cantando I Touch Myself en un vídeo para promover el Mes de la Concientización del Cáncer de Mama.
Williams escribió en una publicación en Instagram que el vídeo, en el que se cubre los pechos con las manos, la sacó de su elemento, pero quiso hacerlo porque la detección temprana salva muchas vidas.
El clip es parte del proyecto I Touch Myself, dedicado a la cantante de la banda Divinyls Chrissy Amphlett, que popularizó el tema. La vocalista australiana de 53 años murió tras una larga lucha con el cáncer de mama en 2013.
Williams dijo que Amphlett "nos dio su famosa canción para recordarle a las mujeres que pongan su salud primero".
View this post on Instagram
This Breast Cancer Awareness Month I’ve recorded a version of The Divinyls global hit “I Touch Myself” to remind women to self-check regularly. _ Yes, this put me out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do it because it’s an issue that affects all women of all colors, all around the world. Early detection is key - it saves so many lives. I just hope this helps to remind women of that. _ The music video is part of the I Touch Myself Project which was created in honor of celebrated diva, Chrissy Amphlett, who passed away from breast cancer, and who gave us her hit song to remind women to put their health first. The project is proudly supported by @BerleiAus for Breast Cancer Network Australia. _ Visit the link in my bio to find out more. #ITouchMyselfProject #BerleiAus #BCNA #DoItForYourself
(6) Comentarios
Ehhhh... Mejor no veo el video.
Esa prieta a mi me encanta
SERENA es un HOMBRE
[scared]...jijiji...Ñooo...pa' ser "hombre" tiene un cuerpo de mujerzota!!!...de 'cara' si...pero de cuerpo..ufff....jijijiji
ENKI,...TU SE LO VISTE ANTES DE QUE SE LO CORTARAN,...DISPARATERO INFELIZ ATORRANTE
Fo. Si el objetivo es que la gente done, pues va a fallar.
