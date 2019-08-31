La selección nacional de Puerto Rico abrió con una contundente victoria de 83-81 sobre Irán en su primera participación en el mundial de baloncesto que se celebra en Guangzhou, China.
El quinteto boricua, que forma parte del Grupo C, tuvo a David Huertas como su mejor anotador con 32 puntos, tres rebotes y cuatro asistencias. El triunfo de la escuadra patria abriendo el certamen mundialista fue importante en las aspiraciones del equipo piloteado por el técnico Eddie Casiano.
El próximo partido será ante España el lunes a las 8:30 de la mañana.
