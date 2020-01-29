A tres días de la inesperada muerte de Kobe Bryant y su hija Gianna, la esposa del astro de los Lakers de Los Ángeles, Vanessa Bryant, agradeció el apoyo que ha recibido, en sus primeras declaraciones públicas desde que ocurrió la tragedia.
En una publicación en su cuenta de Instagram junto a una foto familiar, Vanessa expresó su agradecimiento a “las millones de personas que han mostrado apoyo y amor durante este horrible momento”.
“Gracias por todas las oraciones. Definitivamente las necesitamos. Estamos completamente devastados por la repentina pérdida de mi adorado esposo, Kobe, el increíble padre de nuestras hijas; y mi hermosa y dulce Gianna, una hija amorosa, reflexiva y maravillosa, y una hermana increíble para Natalia, Bianka y Capri”, escribió.
La esposa del retirado astro de los Lakers también expresó su tristeza por las otras siete víctimas que fallecieron el domingo, cuando se estrelló el helicóptero en el que viajaban en la localidad de Calabasas, California.
“No hay suficientes palabras para describir nuestro dolor en este momento. Me consuela saber que Kobe y Gigi sabían que eran tan amados. Fuimos tan increíblemente bendecidos de tenerlos en nuestras vidas. Desearía que estuvieran aquí con nosotros para siempre. Fueron nuestras hermosas bendiciones, que nos fueron arrebatadas demasiado pronto”, agregó.
En el emotivo mensaje, Vanessa aseguró que su amor por su hija y esposo es interminable. “Gracias por compartir su alegría, su dolor y su apoyo con nosotros. Les pedimos que nos otorguen el respeto y la privacidad que necesitaremos para navegar esta nueva realidad”, expresó.
Para honrar a la familia del Equipo Mamba, anunció la creación del Fondo MambaOnThree, para ayudar a las otras familias afectadas por la tragedia.
La página en línea para donaciones es MambaOnThree.org. Para ampliar el legado de Kobe y Gianna en los deportes juveniles, invitó a visitar MambaSportsFoundation.org.