El orocoveño Wesley Vázquez clasificó hoy, sábado, a las semifinales de los 800 metros en el Campeonato Mundial de Atletismo.
Vázquez finalizó tercero con un tiempo de 1:45:47.
En el evento que se celebra en Doha, Qatar, también compitieron los puertorriqueños Ryan Sánchez y Andrés Arroyo.
Sánchez, finalizó con un tiempo de 1:54:46, mientras que Arroyo finalizó con 1:46.75.
Las semifinales serán mañana a las 2:55 hora de Puerto Rico.
