Wesley Vázquez

Vázquez viene de ganar medalla de plata en los Juegos Panamericanos de Lima. 

 >Carlos Rivera Giusti / EL VOCERO

El semifondista Wesley Vázquez estableció hoy, sábado, una nueva marca nacional en los 800 metros al finalizar en la segunda posición en el Meeting París de la Liga Diamante.

Vázquez, quien estuvo cerca de arribar en la primera posición, registró tiempo de 1:43.83. La marca anterior del orocoveño era 1:44.40. 

En la carrera llegó primero el canadiense Brandon McBride con marca de 1:43.78.

 

(1) Comentarios

Alcaraz Jose Hiram
Alcaraz Jose Hiram

Otro Segundo Culson...

