El semifondista Wesley Vázquez estableció hoy, sábado, una nueva marca nacional en los 800 metros al finalizar en la segunda posición en el Meeting París de la Liga Diamante.
Vázquez, quien estuvo cerca de arribar en la primera posición, registró tiempo de 1:43.83. La marca anterior del orocoveño era 1:44.40.
En la carrera llegó primero el canadiense Brandon McBride con marca de 1:43.78.
Otro Segundo Culson...
