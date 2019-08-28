La administración del centro comercial Plaza Carolina informó que permanecerá cerrado hoy, debido al cambio de trayectoria de la tormenta tropical Dorian.
“Exhortamos a nuestros inquilinos, empleados y clientes a hacer los preparativos necesarios para permanecer seguros en sus hogares”, precisó la administración del centro comercial.
Se espera que Plaza Carolina reanude sus operaciones mañana jueves, en horario regular, si así lo permiten las condiciones del tiempo.
