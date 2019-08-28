Debido al cambio en la proyección de la trayectoria de la tormenta tropical Dorian, Plaza Las Américas determinó cerrar hoy sus operaciones.
El centro comercial volverá a abrir sus puertas mañana, jueves, “si así lo permiten las condiciones del clima y la disponibilidad del servicio de energía eléctrica”, indicó en declaraciones escritas la administración.
Mientras, The Mall of San Juan también permanece cerrado, anunció el gerente general José Ayala Bonilla.
“En The Mall of San Juan la seguridad y el bienestar de nuestros clientes y empleados es nuestra prioridad, por lo que hemos decidido permanecer cerrados hoy.
Esperamos abrir nuevamente mañana, jueves, siempre y cuando las condiciones del tiempo así lo permitan”, señaló Ayala Bonilla.
